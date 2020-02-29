In Photos: Scenes from greyhound operation at Cebu City Jail
LOOK: Scenes from the ongoing greyhound operation at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.
Inmates were told to vacate their respective cells and gather at the grounds of the jail facility while law enforcers searched their belongings starting at 3 a.m. today, February 29, 2020. / dcb
