Cash, drugs, spiders confiscated from cells of Cebu City Jail inmates

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Law enforcers confiscated sachets of suspected shabu, cellular phones, bladed weapons, a still-undetermined amount of cash placed inside jars and plastic bottles, and some spiders during an early morning greyhound operation at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail today, February 29, 2020.

The operation led by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, was made to rid the jail facility of illegal drugs and other contraband. It was also participated by the Central Visayas offices of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7).

“This is a synchronized regional operation for all the BJMP jail and coordination between PRO-7, BJMP and PDEA-7. To check if they are hiding illegal drugs and other contraband inside the facility,” Ferro said. / dcb