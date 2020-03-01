Viral video shows boy’s rosary praying skills

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Can you remember at what age you started memorizing prayers or have that “rosary praying” skill?

Maybe to some they can remember memorizing it when they started going to school.

But this young boy from San Francisco, Camotes, Cebu, will make your jaws drop because of his amazing skills in memorizing and reciting Cebuano prayers at such a young age.

Meet Airek Francesco Marquez, the viral three-year-old boy and a daycare pupil, who was seen reciting and leading the rosary in Cebuano on a video posted last February 22 by his aunt, Mary Joyce Montalban, 28.

In the video, you can see and hear Marquez leading and holding the rosary during their evening rosary in Cebuano for the Lady of the Barangays.

How rosary praying skills developed

Montalban told CDN Digital that she wanted to capture the moment because it was such a rare occasion when a young boy would lead praying the rosary, let alone reciting prayers in Cebuano.

“Kahibaw rani siya kai maminaw man cya sa mag rosaryo kada hapon para sa Birhen sa Barangay. Pirme man gud cya mukuyog,” said Montalban.

(He learned to pray the rosary because he listens to those who pray the rosary every afternoon for the Lady of the Barangay. He often accompanies us to these activities.)

She also mentioned that Marquez’s skills in memorizing and reciting the prayers were honed by his parents, Vine Grace and Jhynnford Marquez, who are both teachers.

“Na shock ko nga ingon ana na siya ka kahibaw, pero dali raman sad gud ni siya ma tudlo-an,” she added.

(I was surprised at how fast he learned to pray the rosary, but he is a fast learner.)

Although Marquez is already very good in memorizing and reciting the prayers in Cebuano, he is still learning how to properly use the rosary beads, but he is close to mastering them with the help of his family during their evening prayers.

Video goes viral

With the confidence and grace shown by Marquez in the video, it is not a surprise that as of February 29 the video has already been viewed 2 million times, with 60,000 shares, 31,000 reactions and 3,600 comments.

With netizens also applauding Marquez for a job well done.

Netizen Eric Belhida commented, “I love baby boy, bright,” while Ainec Losarim said, “Wow God will bless you baby boy.”

Marquez for sure will set a very good example to his younger siblings, Sofia, 2 and his three-month-old baby brother, Aivar. /dbs