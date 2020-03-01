Graft case vs Ronda, Cebu accountant junked

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division has dismissed the graft case of Ronda, Cebu, municipal accountant Genera Kasayan after she turned state witness in the same case against ex-Ronda Mayor Esteban Sia.

Sia and Kasayan, along with former municipal treasurer Esperato Del Socorro, faced graft charges for using their positions to defraud the government of some P2,063,422.72 in cash advances in 2009.

According to the facts of the case, the three accused connived and did not liquidate said funds. During the trial, the prosecution filed a motion to discharge Kasayan as state witness, saying her testimony was an “absolute necessity” to prove the guilt of Sia and Del Socorro.

The court accepted the motion, and gave both Sia and Del Socorro five days to file their respective comments.