Mandaue fire razes 320 houses; P2.4M property lost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A noontime fire razed at least 320 houses in two sitios in Barangay Ibabao-Mandaue City on February 29, 2020.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Jade Roble, fire investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Department, said they estimated the damage to property at P2.4 million.

Roble said the 320 houses were located in Sitios Bayabas and Ternate of the barangay.

Butane explosion

He also said that they were investigating reports that a butane explosion might have started the fire in Mandaue City.

He said that they were still verifying this report.

Initial investigation showed that the Mandaue City Fire Department received the fire alarm at 11:40 p.m., which was later raised to Task Force Alpha at 12:29 p.m.

Task Force Alpha meant that other fire stations outside and near Mandaue City have been called in to help put out the fire.

Last night (February 29, 2020), a fire also hit Barangay Duljo Fatima of Cebu City. At least 15 houses were destroyed by the fire. /dbs