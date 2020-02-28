Evening fire destroys 15 houses in Duljo-Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An evening fire destroyed 15 houses in Sitio Buli in Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Marisa Cariño, Bureau of Fire Protection chief in charge of the communications section, said that they received the first alarm at 6:29 p.m. and this was raised to the second alarm at 6:37 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 7:15 p.m. and was declared fire out at 7:35 p.m.

Damage

According to Fire Officer 1 Novemie Dagcuta of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City, the fire razed 15 houses.

Dagcuta said that investigators also estimated the damage to property at P100,00.

She said that the fire was believed to have started at the house of Jimboy and Mary Anne Ybanez.

Fire investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Here are some scenes of the aftermath of the fire.

/dbs