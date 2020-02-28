outbrain

Evening fire destroys 15 houses in Duljo-Fatima

By: Gerard Francisco and Alven Marie A. Timtim - CDN Digital | February 28,2020 - 09:11 PM
Firefighters train their hose during the overhauling of the fire site in Duljo-Fatima on February 28, 2020.

Firefighters make sure that the fire in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City on February 28, 2020 have already been put out. | Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An evening fire destroyed 15 houses in Sitio Buli in Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Marisa Cariño, Bureau of Fire Protection chief in charge of the communications section, said that they received the first alarm at 6:29 p.m. and this was raised to the second alarm at 6:37 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 7:15 p.m. and was declared fire out at 7:35 p.m.

According to Fire Officer 1 Novemie Dagcuta of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City, the fire razed 15 houses.

Dagcuta said that investigators also estimated the damage to property at P100,00.

She said that the fire was believed to have started at the house of Jimboy and Mary Anne Ybanez.

Fire investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Here are some scenes of the aftermath of the fire.

Firefighters are making sure that the Duljo-Fatima fire is already out. | Gerard Francisco

Firefighters check the fire site to find out what really caused the fire in Sitio Buli, Duljo-Fatima. | Gerard Francisco

 

A resident walking at the Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City fire site on February 28, 2020.

A resident ventures into the fire site to check on his razed house in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City on February 28, 2020. | Gerard Francisco

 

One of the houses that is destroyed by the February 28, 2020 fire that hit Barangay Dujo Fatima, Cebu City.

The evening fire on February 28, 2020 in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City has destroyed at least 15 houses. | Gerard Francisco

