Batang Pinoy National Finals: Cebu City Niños have 23 gold medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños displayed grit by securing 23 gold medals on the penultimate day of the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2024 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Despite a more challenging campaign compared to their stellar 2023 performance, the Niños remained determined to climb the rankings as the competition draws to a close.

Last year, the Niños amassed 19 gold medals by the third day of the competition in Pasig City, a momentum that propelled them to an impressive fifth-place finish with 39 golds, 43 silvers, and 46 bronzes.

This year, they find themselves facing stiffer competition and currently sit in 11th place with 10 silvers and six bronzes.

However, with several unaccounted gold medals and more events to come, their standing is set to improve significantly.

The Niños remain in contention for a top-10 finish, with eight additional gold medals expected from its dancesport athletes to be included in the final tally.

Depending on the performance of other Local Government Units (LGUs) in the remaining events, Cebu City could potentially break into the top five in the five-day tournament, featuring 30 sports disciplines for athletes aged 12-17.

Weightlifting prowess

Cebu City’s weightlifting team delivered a standout performance, contributing a significant portion of the medal haul.

Coached by seasoned Olympian trainers’ Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros, the team clinched six gold medals. The gold medalists included Princess Angel Ando, Kirk Klietzkho Abala, Albert Bacaro Jr., Alex Daniel Buanghog, Kicely Hermoso, and Princess Jian Niña Villamor.

The Niños’ success extended beyond weightlifting. Their gymnastics contingent secured five gold medals through outstanding performances by Amelie Aurea Bucog, Khara Maureen Salvado, Chloe Clarita Cassidy Barasan, Khiara Shasmyka Gabriel, and Princess Laine Navales all in the women’s artistic gymnastics events.

Additionally, Cebu City’s arnis team added four gold medals to the tally, thanks to Mark David Alic Domalaoco, Mary Jane Veliganio Efe, Cresniel Wyn Radoc Cansico, and Jimian Ezequil Reyes Saquilabon.

Contributions from other sports also made significant impact, with Alexis Carmeli Patalinghug dominating karatedo (kumite and kata), and Maria Kristine Lavandero excelling in chess (rapid and blitz).

John Godofredo Apatan secured a gold in wrestling, Zhabdiel Navaja triumphed in athletics (long jump), while Claude Jorgen Apol Donaire and Ellise Xoe Malilay each claimed gold in jiu-jitsu.

Pasig City currently leads the overall medal standings with a wide margin of 41 golds, 24 silvers, and 44 bronzes. Baguio City follows with 27 golds, 30 silvers, and 34 bronzes, while Quezon City holds third place with a 23-21-31 count.

