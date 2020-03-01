Gullas vows to support programs initiated by Talisay City police

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has vowed to always support the initiative of policemen in his city to ensure the well-being of their people.

Gullas said that he was especially grateful for the programs that Talisay City police under the leadership of Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare started in Barangay Tangke, a drug-infested area in their city.

“We, in Talisay City, are supportive of the police because the police are reaching out to the community. This only means that the police has a heart to help not only through law enforcement but community programs to help the public,” said Gullas.

Gullas joined Pelare on Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, in a house to house visit in Sitio Rattan in Barangay Tangke. They were also joined by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignasius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

In a message which he delivered during the gathering, Gullas said that he could see “notable improvements’ especially in Sitio Rattan where illegal drugs used to proliferate.

He said that peace and order in the area have made a difference in the lives of its residents.

Still, he acknowledged that the mandate of the police to secure the community is not an easy task. Gullas said the least that he could do is to support all their initiatives. / dcb