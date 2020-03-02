Hi-Precision advocates healthy living with fun run

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For its 20th year, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu is turning it up a notch as they entice all Cebuanos to start living a healthy lifestyle through their Fun Run this coming March 15.

In the recent episode of CDNSportstalk, Cassy Chamen, marketing coordinator, and Lucas Po, Data Protection officer of Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu, shared with CDN Digital how the fun run #HPD202020 came to be.

“As a health care provider we wanted to have a fun run, as a way to really raise awareness into living a healthy life, because we understand that living healthy is eating the right food, is about exercising regularly but (it’s) also having your regular check-ups,” said Lo.

The fun run #HPD202020 has four categories: 3K, 6K, 12K and 20K.

And with such an affordable registration fee every runner gets to go home with their own singlets, loot bags and will be able to join in their raffle draws.

“We wanted to have an event that really focuses on healthy living, like running, and we wanted an event where everyone can join,” added Lo.

Hi-Precision 20th anniversary

With their first fun run here in Cebu, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu also has something different for the Cebuanos.

“You might ask that why don’t we have a 21K category like the usual fun runs, well, we decided to do 20K so that it would fit with our 20th-year celebration here in Cebu,” said Chamen.

This fun run will be a perfect family time bonding for all the families out there!

So better make your way to any of Hi-Precision Diagnostics branch to register.

“As of now we already have 800 registrants and we are looking to get at least 1000 registrants,” added Chamen.

The run will be on March 15, and the assembly will be at Parkmall, Mandaue City. /dbs