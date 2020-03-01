Cops ready to deal with insurgency threats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) assures Boholanos and Cebuanos that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are prepared to protect them from the insurgents and insurgency threats.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro made the assurance amid the recent encounter in Bilar town, Bohol Province on Saturday, February 29, 2020, between the military and suspected rebels where one soldier and a suspected member of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed.

Read more: Bohol encounter: Soldier, NPA rebel killed

Cebu insurgent-free

Ferro said in a text message that in Cebu, there were no longer armed rebels because the government and the community had rejected their presence long before Bohol became insurgent-free.

“Cebu will remain insurgent free because the Cebuanos and their leaders will never be threatened by the CTG (Communist-Terrorist Groups) to be terrorized by them,” said Ferro.

He further said that the province of Bohol might have become a target of the CTG after the organization was driven away from the area in the year 2000.

He also cited the possibility of the rebel group’s planning to bring their forces back to the province.

But Ferro said that these attempts would be futile because the government would always be ready to thwart them and make sure that the community in Bohol would remain peaceful and safe from these enemies.

“The recent encounter, to include the discovery of an entrapment late last year, only shows that their attempt to recover Bohol will never prosper,” said Ferro./dbs