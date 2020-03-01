Lapu to implement ‘No Segregation, No Collection’ policy starting April 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting next month, garbage collectors in Lapu-Lapu City will no longer be collecting unsegregated wastes.

Mayor Junard Chan said they will implement starting on April 1 their “No Segregation, No Collection” policy.

Violators will be asked to pay fines ranging from P300 to P1,000 or render community service for a period of 15 days.

Chan said that its implementation was decided upon a year after the city government successfully implemented a ban on single-use plastic and plastic straws in their city.

“Ubos sa Section 10 of Republic Act No. 9003 o ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, ang Lapu-Lapu City Government, inubanan sa mga barangay officials, pahingusgan ang implementation sa waste segregation para ipromote ang pag recycle o pag re-use sa mga resources para ma menusan ang kadaghan sa mga basura nga moabot sa mga dumping sites,” Chan said on his Facebook page.

“In compliance with Section 10 of Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, the Lapu-Lapu City government, in coordination with its barangay officials, will start to implement solid waste segregation to promote recycling and the reuse of resources and to also reduce the volume of wastes that are dispose in the city’s dumpsite.)

Chan said that barangay garbage collectors, who are in the front lines in the city’s garbage collection system, will especially be tasked to implement its “No Segregation, No Collection” policy.

But city-owned trucks will be used to collect garbage from along major thoroughfares that include the Mactan Circumferential Road, M.V. Patalinghug Avenue from Barangay Pajo up to Barangay Marigondon, S. Osmeña Street up to the corner of M.V. Patalinghug Avenue, Sangie Road up to corner M.V. Patalinghug Avenue, Sewage Road up to corner Mustang Road, and all roads in Barangay Poblacion.

The city’s garbage trucks will be visiting these areas on a daily basis from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to collect biodegradable garbage and from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. to collect nonbiodegradable garbage.