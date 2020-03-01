Leuterio Speaks at The 28th Property Portal Watch Conference in Bangkok, Thailand

Anthony Gerard Leuterio, the founder of Filipino Homes and the CEO of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage was one of the speakers of The 28th Property Portal Watch Conference held in Bangkok from 26th to 27th February 2020.

Under the theme “Disrupt or Be Disrupted” the conference ran for two days. It featured expert Industry Speakers, Innovative Companies at the forefront of the online real estate industry.

Anthony Leuterio, graduated last May 2019 from Digital Business Strategy at MIT Sloan School of Management and Disruptive Strategy at University of Oxford. He will be speaking on the 27th in front of more than 140 attendees from 30 different countries about the Disruptive Innovation in The Philippine Market. It will be at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon.

This session looks at how Filipinohomes is building its business. Filipinohomes provides real estate buyers in the Philippines with a one-stop-shop for a comprehensive range of real estate solutions. Aiming to become the largest property marketplace in the Philippine market.