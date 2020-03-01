Boracay Island shares a beautiful sunset surprise

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tourists and locals alike of the beautiful island of Boracay thought that they would not be able to see the famous Boracay sunset on February 29 because of the gloomy weather.

But to their surprise, they were treated with such a sight to see as the sky lit up with vibrant colors of orange, pink, yellow and purple.

Mainar Dee, 34, a compliance officer, was vacationing on the island and he chanced upon the beautiful sunset surprise.

“Boracay sunset is always on my to-do list whenever I’m in Boracay. We were a bit in dismay yesterday (February 29) as the weather is gloomy and no sign of the actual sunset. Until about 6 p.m. when the sky changed color to yellowish-orange, to pinkish to purple,” said Dee.

In a typical Boracay day, people would flock on the beach or look for a spot where they could witness the sunset at around 5:30 p.m.

Boracay is not just known for its majestic waters and fine white sands but also for its wonderful and picturesque sunset, just like what Dee has witnessed on February 29.

The set of photos was uploaded by Dee on his Facebook page also on February 29 and as of March 1, the photos have already been shared 5,300 times, with 1,500 reactions.

The photos were captioned by Dee with “Boracay Sunset. Perfect reminder of a beautiful ending. 02.29.2020#MgaKwentoNgPagAHON.”

It was indeed a perfect reminder of a beautiful ending.