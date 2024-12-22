Archbishop Palma calls for deeper reflection on the Christmas Belen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few more days until Christmas, and Catholics around the world will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

On this occasion, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma encourages the faithful to reflect on the scenes depicted in the Christmas Belen.

In a video message, Palma explained that the nativity scene in the Belen—the birthplace of Jesus Christ—depicts Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, shepherds, and animals gathered to witness this sacred event.

The term Belen is derived from the Spanish word for Bethlehem, the place where Jesus was born.

“Kining makatandog nga eksena sa Belen, nagpahinumdom kanato unsa kayano ang pag-abot sa atong Diyos nga manunubos. Dili sa makabungog nga huni sa tambol ug sa trumpeta apan sa kahilom sa kagabhion. Dili diha sa usa ka harianon nga palasyo apan sa sud nga silonganan sa mga hayop, ug dili sa hamugaway nga higdaan apan sa usa ka pasohan,” Palma explained.

READ: A Christmas gift idea that would last a lifetime: Solo traveling

The prelate emphasized that the scene in the Belen should inspire how we celebrate Christmas, staying mindful of the significance of Jesus’s birth and spreading the good news.

Palma encouraged Catholics to follow the example of those who witnessed the birth of Christ in the manger. Just as they went out to share the joyful news of the Savior’s birth, the faithful are urged to revisit the nativity story and become messengers of good news.

“Kita gihagit nga mahisama kanila nga sa walay paglangan, muhimo unta kita sa desisyon sa pagsugod sa paglakat paduol sa Ginoo nga maghatag kanato sa tinud-anay nga kalipay niining atong kinabuhi. Sa pagkakita nila niini, ilang gitaho ang ilang nadungog bahin niining bataa,” Palma said.

He referred to Luke 2:17: “When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.”

As the Jubilee Year 2025 approaches, Palma urges the “Pilgrims of Hope” to emulate the shepherds by spreading the good news to others.

“Mahimo unta kitang mga saksi nga nagsangyaw ug napaambit niining kasinatian sa dakong kalipay tungod kay atong nakaplagan nga manunubos sa atong kinabuhi, naghagit man kanato nga ipaambit sa uban ang atong kasinatian sa pagka-kaplag kaniya, ug sa maong paagi nakakaplag usab ang uban kaniya ug makasinati sa kalipay nga iyang gitanyag sa tanan,” Palma added. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP