Cebu PCL prexy: ‘Nat’l chair candidate Salceda bullied me’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Francis Salimbangon, the president of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) in Cebu, said he was bullied by the camp of Polangui, Albay councilor Jesciel Richard Salceda amid their failed elections for their national positions last week.

The over 17,000 councilors nationwide convened in Pasay City last February 26 to 28, 2020 to select the league’s national officers during the 11th Philippine Councilors League (PCL) National Congress.

Salimbangon, a councilor of Medellin town, northern Cebu, was a member of the PCL’s Commission on Election but announced resignation on the first day of the convention as he claimed that he was bullied by the camp of Salceda.

“It is unfortunate that bullying tactics such as this have to be resorted to in what should otherwise be a civil and transparent elections among equals and public servants,” Salimbangon said in a statement released on February 26, 2020.

Salimbangon claimed that Salceda, who is running for national chairmanship, “actively tried” to gain his support, which he refused to give as he is expected to be impartial being a member of the league’s Comelec.

In a statement, Salimbangon said his refusal to support Salceda prompted the latter to write to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), requesting that Salimbangon be replaced in the league’s Comelec as he allegedly supported Davao City Councilor Danny Dayanghirang, who is seeking re-election as national chair of the PCL.

“I am resigning as member of the PCL COMELEC not because Salceda has impugned my integrity but because I respect this democratic process and I refuse to be party to any underhanded attempts to sully these elections, my reputation, and the reputation of PCL Cebu,” Salimbangon said.

Salimbangon lashed at the alleged bullying of Salceda and said the league’s election should be “a civil and transparent elections among equals and public servant.”

Biased

But Naga City Councilor Miles Arroyo, Salceda’s legal counsel, denied of any bullying against Salimbangon in a separate interview with Inquirer Southern Luzon.

Arroyo, said that the Salceda camp only communicated the letter to DILG after Salimbangon has made public pronouncements declaring support to Dayanghirang.

“He made those statements directly to the campaign team of Salceda,” she told Inquirer. “That should be enough to tell us he was biased.”

Salimbangon, however, maintained that he has not betrayed any of his duties as a member of the PCL COMELEC.

“I have stood for its impartiality by not allowing myself to be influenced by Salceda,” he said.

In an Inquirer.net article, the PCL national board declared a failure of elections due to the delays caused by the failure of the contracted systems provider to deliver a fully functioning automated election system. (With Rey Anthony Ostria, Inquirer Southern Luzon) /bmjo