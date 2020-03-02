Pastor from Bukidnon pulls off memorable surprise act on grandparents

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you have not seen your grandparents for a long time, how would you make your reunion one for the books?

Learn from Richie Remulta, a pastor from General Santos City, who pulled off one of the most hilarious and emotional surprise on his grandparents living in Labuagon, Kibawe, Bukidnon.

The 29-year-old Remulta shared his touching reunion moment with his grandparents online last February 20, 2020, which immediately became viral.

Watch the video here:

Remulta spoke about the video with CDN Digital.

“So I went home to help them in building a sari-sari store for their livelihood and also did some repairs and improvements in their home. But before visiting them. I already planned to surprise them,” he said.

Remulta said he wanted to prank his grandparents just to make the reunion a memorable one.

“All I want in my mind is to surprise them in a different way. And it was successful. I am also happy seeing them with tears of joy,” he added.

In the video, Remulta, with his motorcycle helmet still on, approached his grandparents, Pilo and Poping Pitogo, both 82, pretending to sell them a bag of dried fish.

The grannies couldn’t recognize their grandchild since his face was covered by his helmet. Taking advantage of this, Remulta played on and haggled with the price of the dried fish until finally showing his face to the surprise of the couple.

The grandfather’s reaction was priceless, as seen of the last part of the video.

Remulta was planning on visiting his grandparents during his free time because last January, Pilo had a minor operation. Remulta was not able to visit his grandfather and wanted to make it up to him with this surprise visit.

The video as of March 2 has already reached 782,000 views, 21,000 shares and 31,000 reactions. /bmjo