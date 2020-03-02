Envoy offers to help monitor 9 Koreans from Daegu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The South Korean government has expressed their intention to assist the city governments of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu, and the Department of Health (DOH) to closely monitor the remaining South Koreans, who arrived from Daegu City last February 25.

Consul General Uhm Won Jae from the Korean Consulate in Cebu told reporters in a press interview Monday, March 2, that of the 26 Koreans who flew in from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) affected countries, 17 of them have returned to their country.

“We are in close coordination with Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and the Department of Health,” said Jae.

He also said only nine of the last batch of travelers from Daegu City had now been placed under self-quarantine in their respective accommodations in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Cebu.

“There are nine who are under self-quarantine as of today. Five in Cebu City, in which four of them belonged to one family, and four in Lapu-Lapu City,” Jae said.

Daegu City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, where there are 4,212 patients infected with the disease. The total number of confirmed cases globally now stands at 89,073 with 3,048 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of the Korean Consulate in Cebu visited Labella’s office today, March 2, 2020, to give him updates and assurance that their government would be extending help to closely monitor the foreigners now under self-quarantine.

Labella, for his part, said the city government would also provide help to the South Koreans who were now considered as Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs)./dbs