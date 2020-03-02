Cebu City mayor urges private sector not to terminate workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Several firms here and abroad have started reducing their manpower to cushion the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella urged members of the private sector not to let go of their workers just yet.

“We all understand that our firms are constrained not to terminate their employees. And I would like to encourage them not to terminate their workers at this point,” Labella told members of the media at a press conference on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Labella said the consequences of COVID-19 could just be temporary, and that losing manpower may lead to more devastating results of a company’s operation.

The mayor also said that so far, the city has not received any reports of firms implementing layoffs due to the COVID-19.

He suggested for companies to come up with protocols that will ensure both the health of the workers and the company itself afloat.

“They could implement flexible working hours for their employees, allow them to take leave for a few days, or grant them work holidays. As long as they won’t lose their jobs,” said Labella.

Labella also said he is hoping scientists will be able to produce a vaccine and cure against COVID-19 soon.

Some airline companies have reported on letting go several of their employees after the disease has affected their operations.

Philippine Airlines has implemented a layoff that slashed 300 of its employees.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific also asked its 27,000 workers to take unpaid leaves or risk layoffs. /bmjo