Makoto FC, USJ-R lady booters bag Men’s Open, Ladies’ Open titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Makoto FC and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) took the premier Men’s Open and Ladies Open titles of the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020 held over the weekend, February 29, 2020 and March 1, 2020 in separate venues—Cebu City Sports Center and San Roque football field.

Makoto FC shut out Ducks FC from Dipolog City, 1-0. Hiroki Tsuda scored the winning goal and was aptly named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the finals match.

The USJ-R lady booters, for their part, hoisted the Ladies Open trophy after edging Camel Two, 1-0.

May Inokawa was named as the MVP after scoring the lone goal of the match.

USJ-R accounted for two titles after its Boys 19 took the title at the expense of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC A), 1-0.

DBTC matches

However, DBTC, who dedicated all their matches to one of its coaches, Ralph Eben Plaza, who is battling bone cancer, already had four titles to its name.

The Greywolves clinched the titles in the Boys 17, Boys 15, Mixed Under 13 and Under 9.

DBTC though had to beat their sister teams for the Under 13 and the Boys 17 titles.

For the Under 13 title, DBTC A edged DBTC B, 1-0, for the title. Zar Daanoy was named as the MVP.

In the Boys 17, DBTC B outsmarted DBTC C, for the title.

DBTC A blanked Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 2-0, for the Boys 15 title with Dominic Ledesma bringing home the coveted MVP honors.

In the Under 9, Alexander Rayo powered DBTC E past the Magis Eagles, 1-0, for the title. Rayo was named as the MVP.

Merlion FC routed Luca FC, 3-0, for the Mixed Under 11 title. Zavier Castañeda brought home the MVP award.

The Under 7 title was bagged by Giuseppe FC via a 2-0 thrashing of DBTC A, 2-0. Fernando Imanol Larrañaga was named as the MVP.

Leylam FC

Leylam FC also brought home the Inter-Company title with a 1-0 edging of Mako FC. Lone goal scorer Ferimo Sabella was named as the MVP for orchestrating the win.

KNF-San Roque Football Club dominated the 40-Above with a 4-3 edging of the Abellana National School (ANS)-Alumni. Named as MVP was Dante Perez.

KNF-SRFC, however, was no match for the ERCO FC in the 50-Above as it relinquished the title with a 1-0 shutout.

ERCO FC’s Rene Inoc was named as the MVP./dbs