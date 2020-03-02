Five boys bolt Operation Second Chance; 2 rescued

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Guadalupe police are looking for three children in conflict with the law (CICL), who escaped from Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Police Captain Janelito Marquez, Guadalupe Police Station chief, said that there were five CICLs, who escaped that night, but two were immediately rescued after police searched the area near the center.

Operation Second Chance is a facility where CICLs are housed.

Marquez also said that the average age of the five minors were 16 years old.

In the initial investigation, these five minors, asked the guardians of the center for hot water from their building.

When the inside gate of the building opened, the five boys then sprinted out from the inside gate towards the main gate of the center, climbed the at least 10-foot tall fence, and escaped.

Marquez said that the two boys, who were rescued sustained cuts and bruises, from their struggle to climb over the center’s fence.

Why escape from Operation Second Chance

When asked why they tried to escape from the center, Marquez said the two boys did not give a specific answer but only said that they only felt like escaping.

“Ila ra gyud gusto nga mo ikyas (They just wanted to escape),” said Marquez.

The parents of the three boys, who escaped have already been alerted and instructed to immediately return their sons to the center, once they would get home.

Marquez said it was like the previous escapees’ case where the minors returned to their homes.

Read more: Police still looking for 2 CICL who escaped Operation Second Chance

He was referring to the last December 2019 where at six CICLs escaped from the center and on October 2019 where 11 minors also bolted the facility.

However, Marquez said that they would be conducting a ‘hot pursuit rescue operation,’ if the three minors would not be found in their homes with their parents this morning, March 3, 2020. /dbs