Prices of chicken parts in Basak satellite public market

Cebu City, Philippines—If you are craving for soup or fried dishes this Tuesday, having chicken at home can help a lot.

CDN Digital dropped by the satellite public market in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City to check on the prices of chicken products this Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.

Whole chicken – P160/kilo

Choice cuts – P160/kilo

Liver- P150/kilo

Gall bladder (batikolon) – P130/kilo

Chicken feet – P70/kilo

Head- P30/kilo

Chicken can be prepared in many ways and is a good source of protein.

It can be paired with some vegetables to make a healthy soup, deep fried to satisfy the taste buds of the younger ones, or even be braised with vinegar and soy sauce to make the Filipino favorite, adobo!

However it is prepared, chicken can surely make the one’s tummy happy on a busy day.

What chicken favorite do you feel cooking today, Siloys? /bmjo