Cesafi’s weightlifting competition on March 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The weightlifting competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 is slated for March 21, 2020 at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The Cesafi weightlifting competition is open to all students—high school, senior high and college who are enrolled in the Cesafi member schools or universities.

Last year, Cesafi’s weightlifting competition was held on March 16 on the same venue.

Read more: Inaugural Cesafi weightlifting competition on March 16

Weight categories

There will be two events—the Boys Youth which will have seven weight categories and the Girls Youth which will have five weight classes.

The weight categories for the Boys Youth are 49 kilograms, 55-kgs, 67-kgs, 73-kgs, 81-kgs, 89-kgs and +89-kgs.

The Girls Youth, on the other hand, will have 45-kgs, 49-kgs, 55-kgs, 59-kgs and 64-kgs.

How to join

Those interested must fill-up an entry form and email to Cebu Weightlifting Association (CWA) at [email protected] or send as private message to the official FaceBook page of the CWA @cebuweightliftingassociation no later than March 5, 2020.

This competition will follow the technical and competition rules and regulations of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

All minor athletes must have a guaranteed permission from their parents or guardian.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three in the Snatch, the Clean & Jerk and the Total in each weight category.

Best lifter trophies will be awarded in both boys and girls division./dbs