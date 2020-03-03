Get to know the singing blind couple from Balamban, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Couples have their different ways of bonding.

Some couples bond through cooking, some by going on road trips, while others go on movie dates.

This cute blind couple from Pulo Baliwagan, Balamban, in western Cebu bond through music.

Cherry Mae Aranduque shared this video of her brother and his wife belting to the tune of “Ikaw at Ako” by Moira Dela Torre on February 28, 2020 and has since made waves online.

The couple in the video are Jerry Cris Aranduque, 33, and Corazon Aranduque, 34. They have been married for 10 years.

As of March 3, 2020, the video has already been viewed, 1.5 million times with 49,000 shares and 49,000 reactions.

Watch the video here:

“’Ikaw at Ako’ is one of my favorite songs. I was taking a bath when I heard them singing the song, so I asked my other sister to take a video. After that, I uploaded the video and I really didn’t expect that it will [go viral],” Aranduque told CDN Digital.

Aranduque said her elder brother, Jerry, is a hardworking and music living person.

He works as a masseuse in a mall in Cordova town eastern Cebu from Mondays to Thursdays and goes home to Balamban on Fridays to play with his band during their weekend gigs. He also plays the keyboard during Sundays in their parish in Balamban.

“He is very hardworking. His wife is a housewife and takes care of their four children. They are expecting their fifth child soon,”said Aranduque.

It’s clear Jerry and Corazon make a perfect musical couple.

We can’t wait for the next viral video from this singing blind couple from Balamban. /bmjo