Cebu City to host 1st Cebu Original Music Awards this summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has opened the doors for local music composers and interpreters to have their works showcased in the first Cebu Original Music Awards scheduled this summer.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Councilor Jerry Guardo, the proponent of the resolution for the Cebu Original Music Awards, said the city wants to empower the local musicians to create original music.

This would also empower the Cebuano language as the entries must be written in at least 80 percent Cebuano.

Guardo said the contest hopes to discover “award-winning” talents not only in Cebu but also in all Bisaya-speaking provinces. “The contest is open to all whether amateur or professional, solo or group, Cebuanos or not,” said Guardo.

The Sugbuanon Musikero Inc. (SMI), a local music organization, will also be awarding prominent Cebuanos who have contributed to the local and national music industry.

Margarito Ornopia, Jr., the President of the SMI said the awards would acknowledge the talents of Bisaya and inspire young songwriters to contribute their works.

The auditions for the Cebu Original Music Awards will be held on April 25 and 26 at SM Seaside at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Entry songs must be three to four minutes long with Cebuano as the primary language of any genre. The top ten will perform during the final showdown in May, the date is yet to be finalized.

The champion will receive P100,000, the second placer will pocket P50,000, while the third placer will get P20,000. The fourth and fifth placers will earn P10,000 and P5,000 respectively.

Special awards worth P5,000 each will also go to the Facebook Darling and Most Viewed Youtube Video winners.

Songs that made the Top 10 cut will be played in local partner FM radio stations.

Guardo said the contest will be a good avenue for young Bisaya musicians to show the country that Cebuano Music is world-class. /rcg