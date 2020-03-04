Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan to hold a 2-day summer sale

The best deals for your summer getaway is here. The multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan brings back the Soak Up the Sun Summer Sale to the Paseo Marina of Ayala Center Cebu on March 14 and 15 to offer irresistible deals on room accommodations, dining and spa for their next beach getaway.

Pack your bags and step into a wonderful summer getaway in Mactan as Crimson Resort & Spa invites all beach enthusiast to a 2-day summer sale with discounted book and buy offers on rooms for as low as Php 7,700 net per night. For a more luxurious option, stay in resort’s Private Pool Villas with rates starting at Php 15,500 net per night.

No stay dates yet? Room vouchers for stays within one year will also be available for Php 8,300 net for Deluxe Rooms and Php 16,500 net for a Private Pool Villa.

The good news is, all the room and villa accommodation offers come with a complimentary breakfast for two, free mini bar upon arrival and a 20% discount privilege on all dining outlets, spa services and watersports activities.

Azure Beach Club known for its open beach side dining concept and Modern-Asian specialties and the resort’s award-winning Spanish restaurant Enye by Chele Gonzalez will also offer an exclusive P1,000 off deal on dining vouchers. For those with big appetites, you can get your hands on Saffron Café’s dining offers that entitles one to 10 weekday lunch or dinner voucher for one for Php 10,000 net.

Relaxation deals from the award-winning Aum Spa is also up for grabs offering spa deals starting at P3,000 net for any one-hour signature massage that two can enjoy.

Be one of the Soak up the Sun summer sale’s first three buyers to enjoy a special gift from Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, one of which is a P1,000 gift voucher that can be used for food and beverage purchase.

The Soak Up the Sumer Summer Sale packages are available at the Paseo Marina of Ayala Center Cebu from March 14 to 15. Those who are not in Cebu can also avail of the book and buy package on room accommodations directly through their reservations department by calling +63 32 401 9999 or +63 920 280 1616 or sending an email to [email protected] from March 14 and 15.