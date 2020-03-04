Cebu City Health to get anti-polio oral vaccines from DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health is expecting the supply of anti-polio oral vaccine from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

City Health Officer Daisy Villa expressed relief following the DOH-7’s aide to the city as the city will now only focus on the purchase of polio vaccine shots.

“Giingnan mi sa DOH nga naa ra silay mahatag sa atoa nga oral vaccine. So kumpleto na ta sa oral vaccines. Kulang na lang tag injections (shots),” she said.

(We were told by DOH that they have stocks for us of the oral vaccine. We have a complete set of oral vaccines. What we now need are the injections.)

With the supply from DOH, the City Health now has 20,000 oral vaccines for the mass vaccination of children aged 5 years old and below with priority to the residents along the Butuanon River.

The Butuanon River tested positive for poliovirus in the recent tests of the Department of Health risking residents along the 26-kilometer waterway encompassing the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, and Consolacion town.

Villa said the oral vaccines are not enough, and the shots are still needed.

She did not reveal the number of lacking shots, but the City Health also needs the same amount of 20,000 for the vaccine.

The oral and shots vaccine will complete the immunization process for the virus.

“Of course, our priority are those defaulters, or children with initial vaccination but has not completed the immunization process. Also, we need to prioritize the residents near the river,” said Villa.

City Health approximates at least 300 children in immediate need along the river and 20,000 children in the entire city that will be part of the mass immunization.

Villa said they are now finalizing the exact amount they will ask from the Council for the additional shots.

She refused to reveal the initial amount yet as they are still discussing the price of the shots from the suppliers.

Should the budget be approved, the money will be used for the emergency purchase. /rcg