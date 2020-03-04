Money laundering, pornography by Chinese only ‘isolated incidents’

MANILA, Philippines — Money laundering and illegal pornography reportedly engaged in by Chinese nationals are only “isolated incidents,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila asserted Wednesday.

The incidents cannot represent the whole picture of China-Philippines relations, it added.

The embassy issued the statement amid reports that two suspected indicates identified as Chinese brought into the Philippines at least $370 million (P18.7 billion) in foreign dirty money, possibly being used for criminal activities.

READ: BOC confirms $370M in dirty money entered PH with PNP, AFP, airport escorts

It added that the Chinese government attaches “great importance” to fighting all kinds of illegal and criminal activities and has been maintaining “close cooperation” with the Philippine government in cracking down on transnational crimes.

The embassy said it would be willing to continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Philippines in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the country.

“The Chinese Embassy firmly opposes any irresponsible remarks based on fake news and condemns any groundless allegations against China out of ulterior political motives,” it said.

“The China-Philippines relations have maintained a good momentum of development, which serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China is willing to work with the Philippines to push the comprehensive strategic cooperation to a new level,” the embassy added.

/atm