Construction worker arrested for illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A construction worker who allegedly supplies shabu to fellow construction workers was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, near a construction site in Sitio Lupa, Barangay Punta Engaño here.

The arrested person was identified by police as Niño Robert Cuyos, 22, residing at Cogon Pardo, Cebu City. He was nabbed in a buy-bust operation at around 5 p.m.

Officers of the Mactan Police Station, led by Police Major Narciso Abapo, recovered from the suspect 34 small packets of suspected shabu estimated to worth P10,200, and P300 marked money.

Abapo said, that the suspect, who is a construction worker in an ongoing 20-storey high-end resort hotel in Barangay Punta Engaño, sells shabu to his fellow construction workers.

The suspect allegedly brings the illegal substance to the construction site from his home every time he reports to work.

Abapo added that the suspect may have been doing this for quite some time based on the information they received.

But the suspect denied he has long been selling shabu, saying he only started this illegal act a few months ago.

Cuyos is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office holding cell pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo