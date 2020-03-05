PNP chief Gamboa, 7 others survive chopper crash in Laguna – Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa and his co-passengers aboard the police helicopter that crashed in Laguna survived the mishap, PNP Deputy Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday.

“At salamat sa Diyos, lahat naman po ay buhay,” Eleazar said in an interview on dzMM.

Aside from Gamboa, the chopper was carrying PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, Maj. Gen. Jovic Ramos and Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway.

Gamboa’s aide and three crew members were also aboard the helicopter.

PNP Region-4A spokesperson Col Chitadel Gaoiran said Gamboa and the seven other passengers were already transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“Naitransfer na po si chief PNP sa St. Luke’s sa BGC at yun pong mga kasama niya,” Gaoiran said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

The helicopter got in contact with a live wire after it took off from a dusty area which affected the visibility.

“Nagkaroon ng zero visibility, nagkaroon ng problema ang piloto tapos sumabit doon sa wire, kaya ito ang naging dahilan ng crash landing,” Eleazar said.

(There was zero visibility, the pilot encountered problems, then the chopper got in contact with the wire that’s why it crashed.)

Eleazar also asked the public to pray for Gamboa and his co-passengers.

“Humihingi po ako na panalangin sa ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng maayos na kaligtasan ang lahat ng sakay,” Eleazar said.

(I am asking for prayers that the passengers would be safe)

“Nasabi nga po natin na ang ating chief PNP ay nasa maayos na kalagayan at hangad po natin na lahat ng kasama niya ay maging maayos ang kalagayan sa lalong madaling panahon,” he added.

(The PNP chief is safe and we wish the same for his fellow passengers)

“At salamat sa Diyos, lahat naman po ay buhay,” Eleazar said in an interview on dzMM.

GSG