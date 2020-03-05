After two years of caring for her ‘succulent’, woman finds out it’s made of plastic

Gardening is a relaxing hobby that involves scientific steps and methods. Hence, taking care of a plant and learning how to keep it alive is the main challenge for plant lovers and collectors. Some of the more famous house plants people collect are the fiddle leaf fig, variegated monstera, and succulents. And among these three species, succulent plants are the most “trendy” due to its bizarre but eye-catching shapes, sizes, and colors.

According to the DIY Network, succulents naturally store water in their leaves, stems, or in both. These plants are able to grow in hot temperatures, as some of its species are part of the cacti family and can be found in deserts, sea cliffs, mountain tops, and sometimes even, in humid jungles.

In fact, succulent owner Caelie Wilkes went viral online for posting an interesting story about her plant. According to her Facebook post, she owned a succulent for two years and became overprotective of it–to the point that no one was allowed to water or touch it except her.

Last February 29, she decided to transfer it to a cute vase– one that perfectly matches her “beautiful succulent”. But while uprooting the plant from its original container, she discovered that it was fake and made of plastic.

“I washed its leaves. [I] Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this. I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top! I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”, Wilkes explained.

As of this writing, the post gained more than 9,000 reactions, and 5,000 shares and comments. Because of its popularity online, a US-based home and furniture shop came to the rescue and gave her different varieties of succulents. This time, they are real, alive, and deeply rooted in planter pots.

Guys Home Depot came though! Posted by Caelie Wilkes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Whether you have a green thumb or not, becoming a plant owner is one of the healthiest hobbies a person can have. Hopefully, Wilkes can give these real plants the same level of tender love and care (TLC) as she once did with her fake plant.