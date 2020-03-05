Mayor Frasco on stress: ‘Keep calm and eat rosquillos’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco seems to have a subtle way of promoting rosquilllos, the towns biscuit delicacy.

For Frasco, munching the round biscuit that her town is taking pride of as one of its delicacies is one way to relieve stress.

Rosquillos, a round biscuit with a hole at the center, is much identified with Liloan and that the town celebrates the Rosquillos Festival every May.

“Stressful sad gyud tinuod ang life usahay oie so… #lovelovelove lang gyud, kaon rosquillos, ug palayo sa mga nega ug stress,” Frasco said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 5, 2020.

(Life is sometimes stressful so … just #lovelovelove, eat rosquillos, and stay away from nega [negative vibes, criticisim] and stress.)

Frasco’s advice

Frasco’s instagram entry came with a screenshot of another post from Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who apparently, was among those who took Frasco’s advice.

The presidential daughter’s post mentioned Frasco and her advice for the public to avoid stress.

“Advice ni Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco sa ating lahat — ‘Avoid unnecessary stress at all costs.’ Keep calm and munch on Titay’s rosquillos,” Duterte-Carpio captioned in an instagram post.

In the same post, Frasco thanked Duterte-Carpio for the “shout-out.”

Although the two lady local chief executives first became allies during the presidential elections in 2016, the ties of the two local government units officially began last October 2018 when Duterte-Carpio and Frasco forged a sisterhood agreement for Davao City and Liloan./dbs