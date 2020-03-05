Prices of different types of cabbage 

Cebu City, Philippines—There are different types of cabbage in the market.

One thing in common, though, is that all types make healthy and delicious dishes.

At the T. Padilla Public Market here, the prices of napa cabbage, bok choy cabbage and round cabbage differ a bit.

Bok choy cabbage and napa cabbage (Chinese pechay) are priced at P80 per kilo while round cabbage, also known as repolyo, is sold at P60 per kilo.

Sauté it, or make it into delicious soup with some chunks of pork, cabbage can surely satisfy one’s tummy in many ways. /bmjo