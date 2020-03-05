outbrain

Prices of different types of cabbage 

By: Raul Constantine Tabanao - CDN Digital | March 06,2020 - 07:55 AM
round cabbage

Round cabbage, or repolyo. CDN Digital photo | Raul Tabanao

Cebu City, Philippines—There are different types of cabbage in the market.

One thing in common, though, is that all types make healthy and delicious dishes.

At the T. Padilla Public Market here, the prices of napa cabbage, bok choy cabbage and round cabbage differ a bit.

Chinese cabbage or napa cabbage. CDN Digital photo | Raul Tabanao

Bok choy cabbage and napa cabbage (Chinese pechay) are priced at P80 per kilo while round cabbage, also known as repolyo,  is sold at P60 per kilo.

Sauté it, or make it into delicious soup with some chunks of pork, cabbage can surely satisfy one’s tummy in many ways. /bmjo

Bok choy cabbage, also known as local pechay. CDN Digital photo | Raul Tabanao

