Mandaue police collar 8 men for placing bets on billiards game

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Eight persons were arrested for placing their bets on a billiards game in Sitio Kanipa-an in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City past 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Police Captain Arnel Coloscos of the Basak Police Station said a concerned citizen informed their police station of the illegal gambling activity which involved “huge” amounts of money.

But when the police arrived in the area, people crowding a billiards table said to be owned by a certain Leonardo Jumao-as started to scamper to avoid arrest.

The police team managed to collar only eight individuals and recovered P510 from their bets.

Coloscos said that the arrested individuals are now detailed at their police station’s detention facility while they prepare complaints for the violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or Prescribing Stiffer Penalties on Illegal Gambling that will be filed against them on Monday, March 9. / dcb