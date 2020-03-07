Mambaling cops nab errand boy turned drug peddler with P5.4M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He used to work as an errand boy for an illegal drug peddler when he was only 19-years-old.

At 21, Ryan, Carl Abas now peddles illegal drugs to buyers in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City and in neighboring barangays.

Abas was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo Fatima at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with 805 grams of suspected shabu worth P5.4 million, said Police Captain Renz Talosig, chief of the Mambaling Police Station.

Talosig said they placed Abas, who is considered a high-value target, under surveillance for two weeks before they planned the buy-bust operation, which happened in an alley located about 200 meters from where he lives with his mother, who is a street vendor.

He said that Abas was unable to resist arrest after the police poseur buyer handcuffed him shortly after he received the P9,000 buy-bust money.

Talosig said they are now conducting follow up operations to identify and locate the source of illegal drugs that Abas sells.

He said that Abas’ arrest is a clear manifestation that drug peddlers are getting younger.

Drug groups use the youth in their illegal drugs business because they can easily be lured by cash.

Talosig said that Abas’ arrest stresses the need for parents to always monitor the activities of their children to make sure that they do not involve in illegal activities.

“Close supervision gyud unta sa ginikanan ang number one nga kinahanglan” said Talosig.

(The supervision of parents is very important.)

Mambaling police, on their end, continue their conduct of Kabataan Kontra sa Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) lectures that are held in different venues at least six to eight times a week as a deterrence. / dcb