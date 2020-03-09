‘Chubby Bunny’ sour edition by lad from Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Everyone knows about the game “Chubby Bunny”.

It is a game where you have to stuff as many marshmallows you can inside your mouth and say the phrase “Chubby Bunny” right after every marshmallow is placed in your mouth.

But Filipinos always want to do things with a twist, and this time an 18-year-old lad from Iloilo City made the game “Chubby Bunny” a lot harder and funnier.

Dan Joseph Magallanes, a grade 12 student, shared on his Facebook account last March 6, his own version of the game with the use of the local bubblegum, Yakee.

“I was bored that time since I’m already done studying for our finals, and then I feel like I’m hungry so I decided to buy some biscuits at the sari-sari store near our house. But instead of buying some biscuits, I bought 5 pieces of Yakee and went home after and then I decided to film it just for fun,” he said.

In the video you can see Magallenes’ hilarious reaction everytime he placed another Yakee inside his mouth.

The video as of March 8 has already been viewed 736,000 times with 43,000 reactions and 23,000 shares.

Watch:

That’s a really funny and somewhat relaxing way to brush off all the hours you have spent studying for the finals, Dan! /dbs