outbrain

Sarah G, Kathryn Bernardo headline PBA opening ceremony

Inquirer.net March 09,2020 - 07:17 AM
celebrity sarah geronimo pba muse phoenix

Celebrity Sarah Geronimo paraded with Phoenix in the opening ceremony of the 45th season of the PBA. | Inquirer.net photo

MANILA, Philippines — Star power?

There was no shortage of it on Sunday, March 8, 2020, when the PBA finally raised the curtain on its 45th season at Araneta Coliseum.

Adding much glamour to the league’s opening ceremony, top celebrities Kathryn Bernardo and newly-wed Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli headlined this year’s muses that also included a champion athlete and beauty queens among others.

Read: Fajardo-less San Miguel rips Magnolia in season opener

Bernardo served as muse for Magnolia while Geronimo paraded with Phoenix.

pba muse kathryn bernardo

Kathryn Bernardo is the muse for Magnolia in the opening ceremony of the PBA’s 45th season. | Inquirer.net photo

Pauline Lopez, a many-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner in taekwondo, was NLEX’s muse.

Christine Patrimonio, daughter of four-time MVP Alvin, was also a muse for NorthPort and so was Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez, daughter of former PBA star Bong, for San Miguel Beer.

Read: Cebuano June Mar Fajardo wins 6th straight PBA MVP award

Sanya Lopez led the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings’ parade, beauty queen Ariella Arida represented TNT, Leren Bautista for Meralco, while Zowie Palliaer was with Alaska.

Completing the cast were Mutya ng Pilipinas Klyza Castro and Chaiyenne Huisman for Rain or Shine, Katrina Llegado for Columbian and Joy Wu for Blackwater.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.