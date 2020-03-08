Sarah G, Kathryn Bernardo headline PBA opening ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Star power?

There was no shortage of it on Sunday, March 8, 2020, when the PBA finally raised the curtain on its 45th season at Araneta Coliseum.

Adding much glamour to the league’s opening ceremony, top celebrities Kathryn Bernardo and newly-wed Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli headlined this year’s muses that also included a champion athlete and beauty queens among others.

Bernardo served as muse for Magnolia while Geronimo paraded with Phoenix.

Pauline Lopez, a many-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner in taekwondo, was NLEX’s muse.

Christine Patrimonio, daughter of four-time MVP Alvin, was also a muse for NorthPort and so was Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez, daughter of former PBA star Bong, for San Miguel Beer.

Sanya Lopez led the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings’ parade, beauty queen Ariella Arida represented TNT, Leren Bautista for Meralco, while Zowie Palliaer was with Alaska.

Completing the cast were Mutya ng Pilipinas Klyza Castro and Chaiyenne Huisman for Rain or Shine, Katrina Llegado for Columbian and Joy Wu for Blackwater.