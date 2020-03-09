Here’s why you should be your own fan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever felt like no one’s cheering you on sometimes?

Like when you do something good or achieve something notable, but feel like you are the only one happy?

Don’t worry, darling, you don’t need a whole fandom to cheer you on. You have yourself.

Yes! There’s nothing wrong when you want to be your own fan.

Here’s why you should be your own biggest fan:

Others won’t

Simple. Others who you think would be proud of you simply won’t cheer you on, especially if you are getting ahead of them. Don’t mind them. Keep going.

Won’t believe you

People around you might not believe your capabilities and them doubting won’t do you any good. The last thing you need to think about is self-doubt.

Brings you down

Next to doubting is belittling you. You don’t need people to tell you the things you can and can’t do. Be your number one fan and keep pushing yourself forward.

You know your worth

Being your biggest fan is enough. With a little support from your family and friends, you’ll go far. Knowing why you should keep going is more than enough.

You can

Why not be your biggest fan, right? You only need yourself to reach your goals. You don’t need the whole world cheering your own. Shock everyone by moving one step at a time and reach the top without them knowing.

Being your own fan is okay. It just shows how you can be independent in choosing and fighting your battles. /bmjo