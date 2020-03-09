P7M worth of illegal drugs confiscated in Tejero buy bust

Cebu City, Philippines—At least 1 kilo of suspected shabu worth an estimated P7.1 million was confiscated by members of the Waterfront Police Station in a buy bust operation in Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020.

During the operation conducted at around 1 p.m., two high-value suspects were arrested by the police.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, identified the suspects as Thomas Florita Cirujano, 31, from the same area the arrest was made, and Reynaldo Ygot Capangpangan, 37, from Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Aside from the drugs, a .9 mm pistol was also confiscated from the possession of the two suspects.

As of this posting, police are also profiling the two arrested persons at the police station. /bmjo