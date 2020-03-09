BREAKING: DOH bares 10 more coronavirus cases; PH tally rises to 20

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 10 additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the latest tally to 20.

“DOH reported 10 more coronavirus cases on top of four new cases announced yesterday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,” DOH Assistant Sec. Ma. Rosario Vergeire announced in a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

KGA