NCAA suspends all games indefinitely

The NCAA on Monday, March 9, 2020, announced the indefinite suspension of all remaining events as well as the possibility of abruptly ending its 95th season due to the threat of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, the NCAA management committee, headed by chair Peter Cayco of host Arellano University, said the prime objective of the move is to ensure the safety and welfare of the students, athletes, fans and officials.

“Due to the declaration of the Department of Health of red alert sublevel 1, and the guidance issued by the Department of Education that con­cerns gatherings or out-of-school activities, all NCAA activities are hereby suspended until further notice,” the state­ment read.

“The action of the NCAA is for the safety and welfare of the students, the athletes, the fans and the officials.”