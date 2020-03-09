Fruits to help protect one’s body against diseases

Cebu City, Philippines—With the threat of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), protect yourself by boosting your immune system with some healthy additions to your diet.

Fruits are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, and are high in fiber, which are all vital for health and maintenance of your body.

It is said that people who eat more fruits are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases.

Is it expensive to maintain a fruit diet? Not really.

At the satellite public market in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City, for example, prices of some of the more common fruits come at a reasonable price.

Apples are sold at P10 per piece for the small sizes while the bigger ones are sold at P20 per piece.

Oranges, a rich source of Vitamin C important to boost one’s immune system, are sold at only P10 per piece.

Pears have a price tag of P20 per piece while mangoes, a Filipino favorite, are sold at a bit higher price of P120 per kilo.

A bonus about fruits is that aside from being healthy, these taste great, too.

So head on to your nearest market and get yourself some fruits to boost your body and guard yourself against the threats of the Covid-19. /bmjo