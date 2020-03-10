Labella: No suspension of classes yet, markets ordered cleaned

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will not yet suspend classes in the city despite the declaration of a state of public health emergency by President Rodrigo Duterte over the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The mayor revealed that during a meeting with the President and the Department of Health (DOH) in Manila on Monday, March 9, 2020, the local chief executives discussed the possibility of class suspensions with recent reports indicating local transmission of the virus.

However, since no local transmission has been recorded in Cebu, Labella said there is no urgency to suspend the classes here.

He said that Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones of the Department of Education (DepEd) told them that the students will be monitored more effectively if they will go to school.

The suspension is recommended in cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) where the local transmission has been recorded, and some cities have suspended the classes until March 14, 2020.

In Cebu City, Labella said he was instructed by the President to intensify monitoring and putting up of precautionary measures including proper sanitation in public areas such as schools.

“We need to follow the protocol of the DOH,” said the mayor.

He said the schools will be provided with alcohol and sanitizers to keep the students safe. Students who are not feeling well are also advised not to go to school in the meantime.

Clean markets

Aside from schools, the city will also ensure the safety of the market. The mayor instructed the Market Authority to check on the sanitation of wet markets, which may be prone to crowds.

He said that aside from ensuring the place is sanitary, the vendors should also be informed on the hygiene protocol to avoid the spread of Covid-19 including regular handwashing.

In a memorandum order, the mayor ordered the massive disinfection of the public markets as well.

Among the public markets ordered cleaned by Labella are the Ramos Public Market, T. Padilla Public Market, Pardo Public Market, Pasil Fish Market, Taboan Public Market, Freedom Park, Warwick Barracks, and Carbon Market Unit I, II, III

Labella said this is a “proactive” approach to preventing the spread of the Covid-19. /rcg