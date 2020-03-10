Crew of international cargo ships cannot disembark in Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The crew of international cargo ships are not allowed to disembark in any ports within the vicinity of Cebu City.

This was the pronouncement of Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, following the declaration of a state of public health emergency in the country due to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease-2019 (Covid-19).

The mayor said that international cargo ships from countries affected by the Covid-19 cannot automatically dock in the four ports of Cebu.

These ships will be inspected by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) before entering the Lawis Ledge at the Mactan Channel.

If the crew or passengers of the ships are positive for symptoms of Covid-19, they will be quarantined on the ship and the ship will not be allowed to dock.

However, even if they are asymptomatic, they will still not be allowed to leave the ship upon docking.

“They are not allowed to disembark even if they do not have symptoms. They are not allowed to mingle with the people on the dock,” said the mayor in a phone interview.

Labella said this will be implemented to ensure that trade continues on despite the Covid-19 and the entry or exit of goods in Cebu will be maintained.

He assured the public that even if international cargo ships can dock, the crew will not be allowed to mingle with the people in the port to lessen the chance of exposure should they be carriers of the Covid-19. /rcg