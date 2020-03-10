CSC suspends March 15 examination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced the suspension of their examination scheduled on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

“In compliance to Proclamation No. 922 signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declaring a State of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines and calling for the implementation of urgent, critical measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) suspends the conduct of the 15 March 2020 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) nationwide until further notice,” said an advisory posted on their Facebook page this afternoon, March 10, 2020.

A total of 295,711 examinees were supposed to take the CSC examination that was supposed to be held in 66 different testing locations in the country.

Of the examinees, around 253,811 will take the Professional Level exam while the remaining 41,900 will take the Subprofessional Level exam.

“Thus, it is necessary to suspend the exams as a preemptive health measure to mitigate the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and to support the national and local government units in undertaking appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat,” said the CSC advisory.

Examinees are advised to call the CSC Regional Offices, Contact Center ng Bayan 165-65 or the CSC’s Public Assistance Center at (02) 8951-2575 or 8951-2576 for their inquiries.