Thousands of CV workers affected by flexi work schedule due to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 has already tallied more than 2,000 workers in Central Visayas as being affected by the flexible work arrangements that some establishments are resorting to due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Of these, over 1,000 workers come from the manufacturing industry, 222 from spas and around 36 from resorts.

“As of now, our database tells us that there are already 19 establishments employing flexible work arrangements, either through reduction of workdays, rotation of workers, and the use of forced leaves,” DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said.

Last week, Siaton said that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III issued Labor Advisory no. 9, series of 2020, urging establishments to impose “Flexitime” work arrangements as an alternative instead of displacing workers.

The agency has also launched a more intensive dialogue with various Industry Tripartite Councils (ITCs) and Regional Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (RTIPC) in the region in its bid to help cushion the workers from the harsh effects of COVID-19.

Siaton also underscores the importance of tripartism – the coming together of the representatives of labor, management, and government to discuss concerns involving various industries particularly in the face of the present serious threat that the COVID-19 outbreak poses to everyone.

“We believe that sound industrial relations and effective social dialogue are some means to promote the interest not just of the workers but also that of the employers. Now, that we are confronted with the phenomenon, this kind of collaboration with our partner-establishments is badly needed if we are to protect workers and the businesses,” she added.

Siaton said that the agency has already conducted dialogues with representatives of the ITC in Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants and Tourism (HRRT); Board of Trustees (BOTs) of the RTIPC; Cebu Chamber of Commerce and the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI); and representatives of the ITC in Education.

According to Director Siaton, the dialogue conducted among the different ITCs was necessary where the impact of the outbreak to businesses and the workers was discussed at length including the possible measures that could be used.

Other ITCs will also be called for a meeting on the following dates: 18 March- ITC in Construction; 19 March- ITC in Bus Transport; and 31 March- ITC in Wholesale and Retail./rcg