MPG transfers to new home; provides visibility to brgys in Cebu City’s north district

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mobile Patrol Group of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now closer to residents of Cebu City’s north district with their transfer to the old Barangay Banilad.

MPG’s transfer earlier today, March 10, 2020, will bring their services closer to residents of this thickly populated community and neighboring barangays of Kasambagan and Apas.

The three barangays are currently under the jurisdiction of the Mabolo Police Station that is located in Barangay Mabolo.

“Tungod sa kadako sa Mabolo mauwahi gyud ta. Naka bantay pud ta nga atong population sa Banilad daghan na kaayo mao atoa gyud gi hnagyo si Sir nga mabutangan ta diri bisag sub-station bisag unit lang sa mga police,” said Banilad Barangay Captain Dennes Tabar.

(Because of Mabolo’s size, we are always left behind (in terms of police visibility. We have also noticed that Banilad’s population is increasing the reason why we asked Sir (CCPO Director Engelbert Soriano) to open a substation in our area or even the deployment of a police unit in our barangay.)

Tabar said that with the transfer of the MPG office at their old barangay hall, police will now be able to immediately respond to crimes that will happen in Cebu City’s north district and even in the mountain barangays.

Police Colonel Soriano said that MPG personnel are tasked to also entertain blotter reports aside form responding to requests for police assistance.

Soriano said that aside from the MPG, he could later deploy personnel from other police units to also hold office at the old barangay hall.

He said that the opening of the new MPG office in the area is also an indication of the good relations between the city government and the police. He said it is important for the city and the PNP to always cooperate for the betterment of the community. / dcb