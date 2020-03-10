Robbers kill 18-year-old college student, spare girlfriend in Barangay Pardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Thieves attacked and killed an 18-year-old male college student in a dimly-lit, hilltop portion of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City past 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.

Police identified the victim as James Daniel Espinosa, a college student who resides in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

Police Master Sergeant Julieto Elarcosa of Pardo Police Station said Espinosa was with his minor girlfriend when the crime happened in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Pardo.

The girlfriend, whose name will not be disclosed due to her age, survived the tragedy.

Based on the initial police investigation, Espinosa died due to stab wounds on his stomach.

Elarcosa said the victim’s girlfriend told police that at least two robbers attacked them and tried to steal her smartphone but the victim fought it out with the suspects.

“She said the victim and the suspects were briefly engaged in a fistfight before one of them stabbed him that led to his death,” Elarcosa said.

Some residents in the area said criminals such as robbers frequent the place since it was known to be a dating spot for young couples.

Police added that the criminals took advantage on the lack of street lights and lampposts in the area.

Police also said they are still trying to establish the identity of the suspects as of this posting. /rcg