Barangay Health Workers directed to monitor senior citizens in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Barangay Health Workers (BHW) are directed to closely monitor the senior citizens in the city amidst the threat of the Coronanavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

City Health Officer Daisy Villa said the senior citizens are the most prone to the Covid-19 because of their weaker immune system.

With this, all Barangay Health Centers should focus on monitoring the senior citizens of the barangays, even to the point of checking them per household.

All senior citizens with flu-like symptoms should be examined and monitored even if they had no travel to Covid-19 affected countries since the Department of Health (DOH) recently reported a local transmission.

At least 29 persons under monitoring (PUM) are also staying in their homes, and although they show no symptoms and are less likely to be infected, there is still a chance that they will become persons under investigation (PUI).

With this, it will be safer to monitor the senior citizens in the barangay for added safety.

Villa also urged the public to simply stay at home should they feel sick and avoid crowded places at all costs.

“Kung gihilantan gani ka, ayaw nalang og trabaho or eskwela. If lain imong lawas, pacheck na dayon sa doctor. (If you have a fever, do not leave the house to work or go to school. If you feel sick, immediately go to the doctor),” she said.

The City Health Department (CHD) is also procuring more sanitizers and alcohol for the use of the city’s public service offices such as the city hall and finance centers.

She said the CHD does not recommend the disruption of public services in the city despite the Covid-19 scare because it would be counterproductive.

Villa said the City Hall would only need to increase its mitigating measures including more alcohol and sanitizers around the place. /rcg