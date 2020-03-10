4-day workweek for gov’t workers, flexi-sked for private firms eyed

MANILA, Philippines – The government is considering proposals for a four-day workweek and other flexible work arrangements for government employees in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government is also studying other measures to prevent job losses as the private sector copes with the economic impact of COVID-19.

“As far as the civil service is concerned, they are discussing the adoption of a four-day workweek as one of the measures that the Civil Service can do in terms of government workers,” said Nograles in an ANC interview on Tuesday.

The Cabinet secretary is a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that is tackling the COVID-19 threat head-on.

As for the private sector, Nograles said the Department of Labor and Employment recently issued an advisory regulating flexi-work arrangement in private firms.

This is to “discourage businesses from laying-off and retrenching workers and adopting a flexi-work arrangement instead.”

Nograles admitted that the novel coronavirus will have an impact on businesses, but remained optimistic that employers would avoid letting go of their workers to stem losses.

“At one point we will be able to control this. So what’s happening now in the tourism and travel industry would be considered temporary. Because it’s temporary we don’t need to retrench or fire workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the class suspension imposed by President Duterte in Metro Manila may be extended beyond March 14, depending on developments related to the novel coronavirus.

“We felt it best to just do it for this week and take a look at what the numbers will be tomorrow, the day after, all the way up to Saturday. We will make a decision whether or not to extend it,” Nograles said.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.