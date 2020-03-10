Prices of ingredients for omelette

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | March 11,2020 - 07:47 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Craving for some scrambled eggs or omelette this morning?

This Wednesday, March 11, 2020, CDN Digital takes you to two public markets in Cebu City to find the freshest ingredients for your favorite morning dish and compare their prices.

Here are the prices for tomatoes, bell pepper, and eggs at the Lahug Public Market at the Cebu City North District:

Tomato: P5 per piece

Bell pepper: P5 per piece

Eggs: P6 – P10 per piece depending on size, P72 – P120 per dozen

If you live in the South District, the prices are slightly different at the Inayawan Public Market as they sell vegetables by weight.

Here are the prices:

Tomatoes: P20 per 1/4 kilo

Bell pepper: P15 per 1/4 kilo

Eggs – P5 -P12 per piece depending on size, P72 – P144 per dozen

